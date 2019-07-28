Gotham Asset Management Position in Intl Paper Co (IP) Raised by $2.89 Million; Kynikos Associates LP Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Kynikos Associates Lp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 68.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kynikos Associates Lp bought 6,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,177 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26M, up from 10,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kynikos Associates Lp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple is looking at making its own chips for Mac computers which is set to impact European chipmakers; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 29/05/2018 – Apple Upgrades HomePod Speaker With Stereo, Multi-Room Audio; 05/04/2018 – It’s vital that Apple has at least one product that’s a serious workhorse capable of pushing the envelope in augmented and virtual reality, machine learning, and other large, intensive industrial projects; 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 19/03/2018 – Startup Affirm Creates Apple Pay Credit Card Without the Plastic; 19/04/2018 – Tech Today: Chips Sink, Apple Shifts iPhone Plans, Amazon’s in Prime Time — Barron’s Blog

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 62,928 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 334,951 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.50M, up from 272,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $45.3. About 3.52M shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT IS SAID TO BE OPEN TO IMPROVED INTERNATIONAL PAPER BID; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SEEN OPENING UP 7 TO 10 PERCENT AFTER REJECTING UNSOLICITED APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER-TRADERS; 07/03/2018 – International Paper Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ International Paper Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IP); 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER CONFIRMS IT WOULD SEEK A SECONDARY LISTING ON LSE; 26/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER CEO SAYS COMPELLING PROPOSAL ON THE TABLE, DISAPPOINTED NOT BEEN ABLE TO ENGAGE WITH SMURFIT KAPPA; 24/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA CEO SAYS UNANIMOUS POSITION OF BOARD ON UNSOLICITED INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPROACH HAS BEEN CLEARLY OUTLINED; 24/05/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit aims to see off takeover with Dutch acquisition; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Supports Irish Takeover Panel Timeline on Smurfit Kappa Group; 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 44,755 were accumulated by Allstate Corp. Cibc World Mkts Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 19,248 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 76,852 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Webster Comml Bank N A reported 7,645 shares stake. 54,524 were reported by First Allied Advisory Inc. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Company invested in 23,107 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5.88M shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cls Ltd Llc accumulated 813 shares or 0% of the stock. Central Bancorporation And Tru has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 25,676 shares. 11,045 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Putnam Fl Invest Mgmt owns 5,963 shares. 730 are owned by Duncker Streett. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 875,370 shares.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST) by 190,157 shares to 9,375 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 420,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,344 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

More notable recent International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Containerboard prices still under pressure – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is International Paper Company’s (NYSE:IP) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “International Paper Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IP Stock’s Earnings Pop Could Reverse Quickly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apple Services Chief Shares More TV+ Details – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MTSC,MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Missing Out On Home IoT Market – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/18/2019: LLNW, SAP, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Limited Liability Company stated it has 4.19% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott Selber reported 35,788 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Brookmont Cap holds 1,804 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Michigan-based Seizert Cap Prtnrs Limited Co has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Carroll Associate has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 104,356 shares. New York-based Richard Bernstein Lc has invested 1% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Finemark Bancorp & reported 2.24% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Glynn Capital Management Limited Liability Company reported 8,400 shares stake. Palisade Asset Mgmt invested 2.09% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Madrona Financial Serv Lc has 1.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 5,467 shares. Bangor State Bank has invested 0.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1St Source Fincl Bank holds 1.21% or 74,707 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bancshares Division owns 415,017 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Hl Fincl Services Ltd reported 1.57 million shares.