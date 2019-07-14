Gotham Asset Management Maintains Holding in Sysco (SYY); As Polaris Inds (PII) Shares Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Increased Holding by $812,532

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 115.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 9,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,030 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, up from 8,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 555,036 shares traded. Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 16.95% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $805 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Polaris Names Craig Scanlon as New Transamerican Auto Parts Pres; 16/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Acquires Fourth Dimension Engineering; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $6.05 TO $6.20 INCLUDING ITEMS; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 21/05/2018 – IORA HEALTH – SERIES E FINANCING IS ALSO FUNDED BY INVESTORS INCLUDING GE VENTURES, HUMANA, KHOSLA VENTURES, POLARIS PARTNERS & TEMASEK; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Agrees to Buy Boat Holdings LLC — Deal Digest; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 13.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 71,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 600,728 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.11 million, up from 528,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 2.20M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.63; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q GROSS MARGIN +18.7%, EST. +18.5%; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold SYY shares while 347 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 388.50 million shares or 4.61% less from 407.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 208 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy has 19,655 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Assetmark Inc holds 396,432 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Northern Tru holds 0.11% or 6.63 million shares in its portfolio. Security Natl holds 0.05% or 2,500 shares. Intersect Cap Ltd holds 12,218 shares. 700 were reported by Howe Rusling. Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Butensky And Cohen Security Inc accumulated 1.42% or 29,405 shares. Telos Cap Management Inc has 0.54% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 25,900 shares. 100 are owned by Horan Limited. Private Trust Com Na, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,503 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 5,144 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. CHARLTON ROBERT S had sold 22,321 shares worth $1.47M on Monday, February 4.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 344,273 shares to 78,844 shares, valued at $1.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 14,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,550 shares, and cut its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC).

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celanese Corp Del (NYSE:CE) by 29,975 shares to 111,158 shares, valued at $10.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ollies Bargain Outlt Hldgs I by 26,405 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,766 shares, and cut its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.