Gotham Asset Management Lowered Its National Presto Inds (NPK) Holding by $715,542; Share Price Declined; Marco Investment Management Raised United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $3.49 Million as Share Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in National Presto Inds Inc (NPK) by 71.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 7,694 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.91% . The hedge fund held 3,101 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $289,000, down from 10,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in National Presto Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.91M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $89.05. About 43,870 shares traded. National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) has declined 20.08% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NPK News: 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 21/04/2018 DJ National Presto Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPK); 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES SAYS ON APRIL 19, UNIT RECEIVED A SUBCONTRACT FOR PRODUCTION OF WARHEAD FOR SMALL DIAMETER BOMB PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – NATIONAL PRESTO INDUSTRIES INC – THE AWARD IN COMBINATION WITH OTHER RECENT SUBCONTRACTS REPRESENTS A TOTAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $43 MLN

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 33,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 146,079 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.09 million, up from 112,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 2.04 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 30/05/2018 – UPS CONFIRMS EXPLOSION AT FREIGHT FACILITY IN LEXINGTON, KY; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been quietly fighting over the post office’s cost structure – long before Trump; 15/03/2018 – UPS To Hold Webcast On Adopting New Accounting Standards; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 26/04/2018 – UPS SEES TAKING MORE PRICING ACTIONS ON DIFFICULT ITEMS THIS YR; 10/05/2018 – UPS – UPS SHAREOWNERS DID NOT APPROVE PROPOSALS TO PREPARE AN ANNUAL REPORT ON LOBBYING ACTIVITIES; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Ups FY 2018 Guidance After 37% 2Q Profit Rise; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,098 shares to 77,824 shares, valued at $6.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 5,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,150 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

