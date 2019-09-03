Gotham Asset Management Lowered Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $2.38 Million; As Weyerhaeuser (WY) Share Price Declined, Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Increased Its Stake by $18.01 Million

Nordea Investment Management Ab increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 43.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab bought 692,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 2.29 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.23M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.32. About 1.05M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY)

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 48.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 108,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 112,538 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, down from 220,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $617.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $8.16. About 550,357 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s: Tenneco Review Follows Announcement Tenneco Signed a Definitive Agreement to Acquire Federal-Mogul LLC; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Separation Anticipated to Occur in 2nd Half 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE TWO INDEPENDENT, PUBLIC COS. WITH PURCHASE OF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Millennium Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Bancshares Of America De has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 638,763 shares. Schroder Mngmt Gp, a Maine-based fund reported 262,790 shares. First Trust Advisors LP stated it has 47,908 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 28,391 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 71,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Prescott Gp Cap Management Limited Liability Com invested 0.2% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Smithfield Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1,750 shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability Corporation, a Washington-based fund reported 229,893 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 36,972 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diamond Hill Mngmt accumulated 483,096 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 75,177 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. 60,000 shares were bought by Hollar Jason M., worth $566,280 on Wednesday, August 7. Shares for $189,600 were bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $83.95 million for 1.84 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 12,003 shares to 35,510 shares, valued at $2.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 62,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC).

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup (NYSE:MAN) by 4,089 shares to 46,958 shares, valued at $3.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh (NYSE:PVH) by 32,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,133 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).