Gotham Asset Management Lowered Holding in Diodes (DIOD) as Valuation Rose; Walnut Private Equity Partners Position in Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Has Increased as Valuation Declined

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.08. About 3.08 million shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q EPS 6c; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 12,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The hedge fund held 179,887 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 191,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $39.57. About 324,515 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 08/05/2018 – DIODES 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 40C; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE; 06/03/2018 – MACOM to Showcases Industry Leading RF Portfolio of MMICs, Diodes and GaN-on-Silicon Devices at EDICON 2018; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$308M; 12/04/2018 – 2018 Global Market Report on lndicator Panels lncorporating Liquid Crystal Devices (LTD) or Light Emitting Diodes (LED) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Co holds 0% or 1,154 shares. Matarin Ltd Co accumulated 0.23% or 91,097 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 8,745 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 13,127 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 554,669 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 14,029 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) for 223 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% stake. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD). State Street Corporation holds 1.37M shares. Bowling Portfolio Ltd Liability reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 7,928 shares to 61,070 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 23,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).

