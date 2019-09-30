Gotham Asset Management Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Stake by $5.17 Million; Cheviot Value Management Holds Position in Newmont Mining (NEM)

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 50.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 25,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.51% . The hedge fund held 24,720 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06 million, down from 50,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $217.09. About 518,176 shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 06/04/2018 – Ansys CEO Ajei S. Gopal 2017 Total Compensation $10.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS LIMITED – UPDATE ON PURCHASE OF LAWTRUST; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.20, EST. $1.04; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR FY 2018 REV

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $38.4. About 9.74 million shares traded or 27.62% up from the average. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 29/05/2018 – MAVERIX METALS TO ACQUIRE SIGNIFICANT ROYALTY PORTFOLIO THROUGH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NEWMONT; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Mining: Portfolio Includes 54 Precious Metals, Industrial Minerals Royalties; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC REMAINS UNCHANGED AT BETWEEN $2.00 AND $2.20 PER POUND IN 2018; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Lydian Terminates Newmont Royalty Agreement and Elects Fixed Payment Option; 23/03/2018 – Newmont Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/04/2018 – Newmont Expresses Deep Sorrow Over Fatalities at Ahafo Mill Expansion Project in Ghana

Analysts await ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. ANSS’s profit will be $84.10 million for 54.27 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.34 actual EPS reported by ANSYS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.37% negative EPS growth.

