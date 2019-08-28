Gotham Asset Management Lifted Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.28 Million; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Has Raised Stake in Comcast New Cl A (CMCSA) as Market Valuation Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 25,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 226,061 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.68 million, up from 200,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $516.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $181.09. About 6.11 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 27/03/2018 – Palantir allegedly worked with Cambridge Analytica, the firm at the center of a controversy involving data harvested from Facebook users, according to the whistleblower Christopher Wylie; 21/05/2018 – Social Climber: Facebook Is Latest Tower Resident in San Francisco — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – FACEBOOK LITE TO LAUNCH IN MORE COUNTRIES, INCLUDING U.S.: RTRS; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 22/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA – IN MARCH 2017, COMPLETED INTERNAL AUDIT TO CONFIRM ALL GSR DATA WAS DELETED; CERTIFIED TO FACEBOOK FIRM HOLDS NO DATA FROM GSR; 21/03/2018 – GERMAN DEPUTY GOVT SPOKESWOMAN DEMMER COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 27/03/2018 – Financial Post: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress to quiet criticism: source…; 10/04/2018 – U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING ON FACEBOOK BREAKS FOR RECESS, WILL RETURN; 20/04/2018 – Hamburg data protection officer opens non-compliance procedure against Facebook; 05/04/2018 – GERMAN JUSTICE MINISTER BARLEY SAYS PLANS FURTHER MEETING WITH FACEBOOK FB.O TO DISCUSS ITS ALGORITHMS’ IMPACT ON USERS

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (CMCSA) by 621.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 56,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 66,064 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 9,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 6.34M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 15/05/2018 – Several Fox investors told Reuters they would be open to terminating the company’s agreement, inked in December, to sell most of its media assets to Walt Disney if Comcast follows through on its plan to launch a rival all-cash bid for as much as $60 billion; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 30/05/2018 – Comcast, Fandango Expect to Extend This Feature to Additional New Releases Throughout the Yr; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: MORE: Sources tell NBC News’ @Tom_Winter the wiretap was live leading up to the Cohen raid. • At least one conve…; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Aware of the Press Release of Comcast Corp of May 23; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 25/04/2018 – SKY RESPONDS TO ALL-CASH OFFER FOR SKY BY COMCAST; 25/04/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast’s Sky Bid; CBS-Viacom Deal Teeters on Bob Bakish Role; Mark Read Wants WPP CEO Job

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $138.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6,002 shares to 44,918 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 29,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,479 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Inc (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 91,060 shares to 237,423 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 175,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,676 shares, and cut its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).