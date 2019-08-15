Gotham Asset Management Lifted By $1.35 Million Its Kraton (KRA) Holding; Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina (PEBK) Has 1.15 Sentiment

Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc (PEBK) investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.32, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 15 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold their equity positions in Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.87 million shares, up from 1.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 13 Increased: 11 New Position: 4.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Kraton Corporation (KRA) stake by 44.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 42,311 shares as Kraton Corporation (KRA)’s stock declined 4.37%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 138,022 shares with $4.44M value, up from 95,711 last quarter. Kraton Corporation now has $825.00M valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 130,664 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 09/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gendell Jeffrey L holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. for 534,641 shares. Boys Arnold & Co Inc owns 33,552 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.12% invested in the company for 60,000 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.11% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 86,077 shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Peoples Bank that provides various banking services and products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $160.55 million. The Company’s deposit products include non-interest bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, MMDA, and non-brokered certificates of deposits. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as agricultural loans.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $27.06. About 1,007 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) has declined 11.98% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 30,618 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 29,357 shares stake. California Public Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Fmr Limited Co has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Citadel Ltd Co holds 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) or 51,792 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement has 0.02% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Wilshire Mngmt owns 158,897 shares. Wilen Investment Mgmt reported 3.48% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 267,807 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.18% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0% or 11,319 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton has $39 highest and $27 lowest target. $33’s average target is 26.83% above currents $26.02 stock price. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by UBS.