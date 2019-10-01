Gotham Asset Management Increases Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM); As American Express Co (AXP) Stock Rose, Olstein Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $1.22 Million

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 28.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 25,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.10M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 20/03/2018 – AXP SAYS MONITORING CARD MEMBER ACCOUNTS FOR UNUSUAL ACTIVITY; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 18/04/2018 – American Express Posts 31% Jump in First-Quarter Profit; 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Small Business 30-Days Past Due Loans 1.4% of Total; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 278.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 65,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 89,659 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82 million, up from 23,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 6.32 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 2; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – CFIUS DETERMINED THERE ARE “NATIONAL SECURITY RISKS” TO THE U.S. RELATED TO DEAL PROPOSED BY BROADCOM; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – RCR Wireless: With Broadcom out of the picture, Qualcomm reportedly courting buyout; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid After Trump Opposition on Security; 13/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom’s $142bn hostile bid for Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90 million and $617.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13,000 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Express Plans Live Audio Webcast of the Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Mostly Flat Monday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “11 Dividend Hikes From September Too Large to Ignore – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,125 are owned by Greylin Mangement. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.45% or 27,367 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 0.13% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,000 shares. Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hills Retail Bank Tru Company holds 0.12% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,900 shares. Cahill Advsrs has invested 0.1% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Gideon Capital Advsrs Inc owns 8,124 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group has invested 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Appleton Ma holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,090 shares. Amarillo Bank holds 0.42% or 8,494 shares in its portfolio. Atwood Palmer reported 400 shares. Montgomery Invest accumulated 2,071 shares. Putnam Invests Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moody Bancorp Division owns 119,968 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.03 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm: Where Is It All Headed From Here? – Seeking Alpha” on May 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “InvestorPlace Roundup: The Rapid Fall of EV Maker Nio – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Top Despite Trade Woes – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm: Take The Hint – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 12th Options Now Available For Qualcomm (QCOM) – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 28, 2019.