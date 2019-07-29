Gotham Asset Management Increased Stake in Chevron New (CVX); As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Alleghany Lowered by $50.20 Million Its Position

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 33.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 497,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.53 million, down from 1.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $371.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $116.22. About 12.80 million shares traded or 14.01% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD CONTINUES TO TRACK DEVELOPMENTS IN REGION CLOSELY, WITH ASSISTANCE OF JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT’S INVESTMENT FUNCTIONS AND COMPLIANCE, AND COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 06/03/2018 – Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 18/05/2018 – US companies from JPMorgan Chase to eBay have come under fire from shareholder groups for trying to neuter a campaign to strengthen investor oversight of management; 14/05/2018 – NCR Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – silew: Germany’s Continental hires JP Morgan for potential break-up: sources FRANKFURT/LONDON (Reuters) -; 14/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 11/05/2018 – Frontier Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 23.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 56,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 299,940 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.95 million, up from 243,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $123.72. About 6.97M shares traded or 9.08% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO YARRINGTON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Chevron expects LNG supply shortage by 2025; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q EPS $1.90; 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS CHEVRON UNIT MAY BUY 20% OF BC TERMINAL; 05/03/2018 – MEXICO’S PEMEX TO LOOK FOR PARTNERS FOR THE TWO BLOCKS IT RECENTLY WON AT DEEPWATER AUCTION, WILL START TALKS WITH PARTNERS CHEVRON CVX.N , BHP BILLITON BHP.AX AND INPEX 1605; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,731 were accumulated by Dakota Wealth. Martin & Tn stated it has 17,116 shares. 17,756 are held by Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Com has 89,693 shares. Rnc Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 3.26% or 380,089 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 19,013 are owned by Doheny Asset Management Ca. Allstate holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 100,869 shares. Somerset Tru Co holds 0.9% or 13,860 shares in its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) owns 10,637 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Fred Alger Management stated it has 12,963 shares. Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Advsr Asset Mgmt, a Colorado-based fund reported 340,435 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 340,481 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 15.98 million shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,712 shares to 16,754 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 27,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,788 shares, and cut its stake in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.72M shares. 2,010 are owned by Tanaka Cap Inc. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc owns 36,877 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Botty Investors Lc has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 53,599 shares. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 5,466 shares. Main Street Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 42,109 shares. Thornburg Invest Management holds 4.58M shares. Pettee reported 84,453 shares or 5.39% of all its holdings. Jaffetilchin Inv Ltd Liability Com owns 16,543 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank has 1.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Central National Bank & Tru has invested 0.12% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sigma Counselors invested in 0.76% or 61,288 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. 18,000 shares valued at $2.00 million were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.