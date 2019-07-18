Gotham Asset Management Increased Its Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Position by $424,000; Share Price Rose; Fil LTD Increases Position in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD)

Fil Ltd increased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd bought 11,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,114 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.08 million, up from 192,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.36. About 645,727 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 24.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.29% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 27/03/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO. REPORTS SALE OF SELECTED EAGLE FO; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural: Expects Idle Compressors Can Be Used to Reinitiate Production in Late March, Early April; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Sale of Selected Eagle Ford Shale Acreage for $102 Million; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources: Production Shut in at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 312 TO 322 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Expects Sale to Close During Second Quarter; 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Pioneer Natural Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PXD); 03/05/2018 – PIONEER EXPECTS BIDS FOR EAGLE FORD ASSETS BY MAY: CEO DOVE; 13/03/2018 – Pioneer Natural Resources Company Announces Production Shut In at West Panhandle Field Due to Compression Station Incident

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 4,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,100 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72 million, up from 72,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $108.45. About 228,768 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Adj EPS $1.74; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Largest shareholder T. Rowe Price seeks govt role in India’s UTI MF board issues – Business Standard; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE FEB. TRANSFERS FROM MUTUAL FUNDS WERE $4.8B; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 30/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO CLOSE TAMPA OPS CENTER IN JUNE 2019; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 1.5% Position in Star Group; 04/04/2018 – Pioneer Funds – Global Select Adds BAE, Exits T. Rowe; 12/04/2018 – Checkr Announces $100 Million in Series C Funding Led by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. to Bring Its Technology to New; 30/05/2018 – T. Rowe Price to Close Tampa Operations Center in June 2019

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 92,792 shares to 122,340 shares, valued at $20.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,323 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Moreover, Sky Inv Group Ltd Llc has 2.13% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 57,960 shares. Vanguard Grp accumulated 0.08% or 20.16 million shares. Moreover, Bruni J V & Communications Communications has 0.52% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 28,672 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd holds 88,367 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Llc holds 0.06% or 66,992 shares. Commerce Fincl Bank holds 0.12% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 97,696 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Co Limited Co holds 0.04% or 2,271 shares in its portfolio. Davenport & Lc reported 0.01% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Eagle Ridge Mngmt has invested 0.18% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Willis Inv Counsel holds 14,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement reported 43,822 shares. Clarkston Ptnrs Lc owns 38,156 shares. 148,166 are held by Gamco Investors Et Al. Blair William And Com Il accumulated 55,195 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

More notable recent T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q1 2019 Performance Makes T. Rowe Price Group A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on May 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FII vs. TROW: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “T. Rowe Price beats first-quarter estimates on stock market recovery – Baltimore Business Journal” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T Rowe Price Group Now #206 Largest Company, Surpassing PPG Industries – Nasdaq” published on September 27, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why T. Rowe (TROW) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why PG&E, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Adient Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on April 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Permian Basin-Focused Oil Stocks Are Soaring Today – Motley Fool” published on April 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Presents At UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Hedges, Differentials And Pioneer’s Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Pioneer Natural Resources cuts 230 workers – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $63.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 120,199 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $144.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 17,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 243,341 shares, and cut its stake in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northeast Mngmt stated it has 0.57% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 72,407 shares. 229,110 are owned by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Com reported 113,508 shares stake. Raymond James Na invested in 0.03% or 3,280 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company invested in 150 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 342,283 shares. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,857 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 138,319 shares. Hightower Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.06% or 57,300 shares. Atria Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 2,087 shares. 2,325 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Asset Communication Ltd. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 18,083 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bangor Natl Bank owns 0.15% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) for 5,088 shares.