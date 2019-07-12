Gotham Asset Management Increased Hexcel New (HXL) Holding by $4.20 Million; As Svb Finl Group (SIVB) Stock Price Declined, Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Holding

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Svb Finl Group (SIVB) by 2.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 16,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 645,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $143.56M, up from 629,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Svb Finl Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.43 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 413,344 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 26/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces Availability Of Quarterly Financial Results; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 26/04/2018 – SVB FINANCIAL GROUP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME (FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT BASIS) OF $421.2 MLN VS $310.3 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Expands Energy and Resource Innovation Practice; 12/03/2018 – SVB Financial Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 11/05/2018 – REG-SVB Holdings Plc FRN Variable Rate Fix; 07/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Announces 2018 Investor Day; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: Affirmation Reflects SVB’s Strong Funding and Liquidity Profil

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 227.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 60,916 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 87,678 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, up from 26,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $80.55. About 273,889 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 30/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – 13.6% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.11 PER SHARE TO $0.125 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Had $212 Million Remaining Under Authorized Share Repurchase Program as of March 31

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 103,697 shares to 93,117 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc (NYSE:OXM) by 20,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,526 shares, and cut its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 1.45M shares. Lateef Investment Mngmt Lp reported 371,564 shares. Utd Advisers Lc reported 31,619 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability owns 17,418 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Stonebridge Advsr Llc has invested 0.91% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Roanoke Asset Corp Ny holds 106,064 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 13,418 shares. Castleark Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Harvey Invest Limited Liability Company invested in 1.03% or 86,960 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Lc holds 0.43% or 40,861 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd holds 1.53% or 88,520 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Hm Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 12,901 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tenaris S A (NYSE:TS) by 10.18M shares to 6.94M shares, valued at $196.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 51Job Inc (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 489,009 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.39M shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. 900 shares were bought by Clendening John S, worth $199,007 on Friday, May 24.