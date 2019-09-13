Gotham Asset Management Increased Gentherm (THRM) Stake by $316,848; Valuation Declined; As Bank Hawaii (BOH) Share Value Rose, Perigon Wealth Management Raised Its Stake

Perigon Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Bank Hawaii Corp (BOH) by 557.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc bought 18,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 21,855 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 3,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Hawaii Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $87.67. About 56,980 shares traded. Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) has risen 5.66% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical BOH News: 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q EPS $1.28; 17/05/2018 – CLEARWATER PAPER CORP – BOH A. DICKEY RETIRED FROM CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS ) EFFECTIVE AS OF END OF HIS CURRENT TERM ON MAY 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net Interest Incomes $120.3M; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – BANK OF HAWAII 1Q EPS $1.28, EST. $1.22; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii 1Q Net $54M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of Hawaii Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BOH); 04/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 23/04/2018 – Bank of Hawaii Raises Dividend to 60c

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Gentherm Inc (THRM) by 54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 7,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 22,038 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $922,000, up from 14,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gentherm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.87. About 146,307 shares traded. Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) has declined 6.38% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.38% the S&P500. Some Historical THRM News: 24/04/2018 – GENTHERM – FOURTH AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES MEANS FOR DETERMINING ALTERNATIVE FOR LIBOR IF DETERMINED THAT ASCERTAINING LIBOR IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE; 24/05/2018 – Gentherm Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys New 1.2% Position in Gentherm; 01/05/2018 – Gentherm Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Rev $261.9M; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q EPS 35c; 05/03/2018 – GENTHERM REPORTS TERMINATION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Gentherm Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THRM); 26/04/2018 – Gentherm Sees FY Pdt Rev $1.06B-$1.08; 26/04/2018 – Gentherm 1Q Net $13M

More notable recent Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (NYSE:BOH) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Net income up nearly 19% for Bank of Hawaii in 2018 – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” on January 28, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) CEO Peter Ho on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of Hawaii CEO to get $2M incentive bonus, 3% base pay raise – Pacific Business News (Honolulu)” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $427.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,025 shares to 3,062 shares, valued at $339,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYR) by 4,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,029 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BOH shares while 79 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.37 million shares or 12.92% more from 29.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,400 shares. Transamerica Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 421 shares. Optimum Invest has 0.01% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Hendershot Invs holds 43,372 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Fdx Advsr holds 0.03% or 7,970 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,390 shares. Cullinan Associates Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 4,587 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 32,341 shares. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 22,737 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fairview Capital Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,250 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation reported 5,250 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial owns 30,035 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH). Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) for 73 shares.

More notable recent Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Yes, You Can Time the Market. Find out How – August 02, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: THRM, WTW, BMRN – Nasdaq” published on January 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentherm Names Matteo Anversa as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer – GlobeNewswire” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lear and Gentherm Launch a Joint Development Partnership to Accelerate the Future of Thermal Seating Solutions – GlobeNewswire” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Gentherm’s Thermoelectric Battery Thermal Management System Wins 2019 Automotive News PACE Award – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.