Gotham Asset Management Holding In Stamps Com (STMP) Was Has Lifted; Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Its Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) Position by $1.20 Million; Share Price Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 889.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 61,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 68,838 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, up from 6,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $56.21. About 294,747 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Backs 2018 Rev $530M-$560M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Rev $133.6M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INCOME PER FULLY DILUTED SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $9.60 TO $10.60; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc/Ok (CLR) by 35.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 27,381 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 49,415 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, down from 76,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc/Ok for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $30.02. About 1.37M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 05/04/2018 – Continental Resources boosts CEO Hamm’s pay 38 pct in 2017; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 13/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $68; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 17/05/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Shelly Lambertz to Continental Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Forthcoming Departure of Jim Gallogly From Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $49,980 activity.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) by 250,776 shares to 11,080 shares, valued at $356,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 168,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,655 shares, and cut its stake in Anixter Intl Inc (NYSE:AXE).

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc, which manages about $910.93 million and $43.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilis Energy Inc by 637,305 shares to 948,915 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.