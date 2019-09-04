Gotham Asset Management Holding in Paychex (PAYX) Has Lifted by $10.46 Million; Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake as Stock Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.09. About 37,135 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 77.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 130,753 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The hedge fund held 298,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, up from 167,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 455,463 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Net $260.4M; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Inc: Paychex Expands Board, Elects New Member Mon, 30 Apr 2018 15:50:13 +0000; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 30/04/2018 – Paychex Board Votes to Expand to 11 Members, Appointed Pamela A. Joseph to Fill Position; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 5,745 shares to 8,830 shares, valued at $532,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 7,356 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,460 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.43% stake. Naples Global Advsrs Limited Company invested 0.98% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). L & S Advsrs Inc invested in 0.06% or 5,170 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP has 156 shares. 727,488 were reported by Willis Inv Counsel. Hendershot Invests Incorporated owns 53,628 shares or 1.47% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 26,723 shares. Confluence Invest Limited Liability Company, Missouri-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 232,584 shares. Money Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 2.21% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 49,657 shares. Fred Alger Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 555 shares. Fdx Advisors accumulated 31,060 shares. 288 are owned by Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv. Copeland Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CWT’s profit will be $37.54 million for 18.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.86% EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 16,885 shares to 42,732 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 32,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

