Gotham Asset Management Holding in Ebay (EBAY) Trimmed by $1.78 Million; Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Lifted Its Stake in Citigroup New (C) as Market Value Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 4.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 45,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 933,481 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87M, down from 979,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.54. About 4.80M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 09/03/2018 – EBay Signs Up R/GA Agency; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 37c

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 72.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc bought 6,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,469 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 8,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $153.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 12.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Cash Cow: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP CFO SEES 1Q17 MARKETS REVENUE UP BY ‘LOW-TO-MID’ SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE VS YEAR EARLIER; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM YORKTOWN PARTNERS IS SELLING ITS EGYPT-FOCUSED OIL AND GAS COMPANY MERLON INTERNATIONAL -BANKING; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 05/03/2018 – U.S. DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ASK KUSHNER COS, WHITE HOUSE FOR DOCUMENTS FOLLOWING REPORTED LOANS FROM CITIBANK, APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT -STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 27/03/2018 – ROKU INC ROKU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup Posts 1Q $150M Pretax Gain on Sale of Hilton Portfolio; 10/04/2018 – AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD AXS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Daniel Taub: Essential Properties Realty Trust has hired Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to explore an initial

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Shopify Buys 6 River, Threatens Amazonâ€™s Warehouse Tech Lead – Investorplace.com” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Apple and 4 Other Tech Stocks on the Move – Investorplace.com” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees PayPal split with EBay ‘better than feared’ – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Be Sure To Check Out eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hellman Jordan Mgmt Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,543 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 15,662 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Birch Hill Inv Ltd Liability holds 1.5% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 515,574 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 0.03% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 859 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Guardian Life Insur Of America has 2,481 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability Corporation owns 36,104 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The holds 0.33% or 7.19 million shares. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 270 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Fund, a Kentucky-based fund reported 17,085 shares. Inv House Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 17,825 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Liability holds 144,410 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 7,335 shares. 148,444 are owned by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus. Starboard Value Limited Partnership reported 4.89% stake.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 18.89 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 133,840 shares to 145,190 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 42,056 shares in the quarter, for a total of 408,509 shares, and has risen its stake in Lkq Corp (NASDAQ:LKQ).