Gotham Asset Management Holding in Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has Trimmed by $354,510; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) as Stock Declined

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 20.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,365 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,178 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.98M, down from 6,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS; 30/04/2018 – BOEING CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG COMMENTS IN Q&A W/REPORTERS; 08/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Dubai Aerospace in talks to place huge order for 400 jets; 14/03/2018 – Dow falls more than 100 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 12/04/2018 – David Ljunggren: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Qatar Airways Sign Letter of Intent for Five 777 Freighters

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,149 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 10,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 483,905 shares traded. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) has risen 14.81% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CSOD News: 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC CSOD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $503 MLN TO $511 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CORNERSTONE ONDEMAND INC – ADDITION OF ELISA STEELE AS COMPANY’S FIRST INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR; 17/05/2018 – News On Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CTNXF) Now Under CGP.V; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in Cornerstone OnDemand; 08/05/2018 – Cornerstone OnDemand: Elisa Steele, Richard Haddrill and Marcus Ryu Nominated to Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cornerstone Ondemand Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSOD); 07/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Recognizes Cornerstone Tool & Fastener with Governor’s Business Ambassador Award; 22/05/2018 – Cornerstone Search Group Recognized by Forbes on 2018 ‘

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49M were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. On Friday, February 8 Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 19,500 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Nike, Boeing and iQiyi – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing drop ultimately could kill off bull market, analyst says – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Boeing, International Airlines Group Build on 777X Order with Services Agreements – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Attention Long-Term Investors: So Bad They’re Good – 3M, FedEx, Johnson & Johnson, Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Stock futures slightly higher ahead of Citi results – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 0.13% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Summit Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 673 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Ancora Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech accumulated 303,067 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 369,218 shares. Monetary Mngmt invested 1.69% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based First Republic Investment has invested 0.65% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Duncker Streett And Inc stated it has 0.86% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roanoke Asset Management Ny reported 27,236 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Limited Liability Company invested in 9,634 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability holds 54,528 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 17,856 shares. Fmr Ltd Com holds 0.5% or 11.04 million shares. 43,590 were reported by Jacobs And Ca. Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc reported 527 shares stake.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $956.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VOE) by 4,722 shares to 69,503 shares, valued at $7.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf (SPY) by 15,137 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emerging Market Eq Etf (SCHE).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 50.46 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 115,623 shares to 492,355 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alcoa Corp by 93,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL).

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.44 million activity. Miller Adam L sold $1.14 million worth of stock.