Gotham Asset Management Holding in Career Education (CECO) Decreased by $351,632; Yacktman Asset Management LP Position In Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Was Boosted

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 14,871 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 2.30 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.61M, up from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65M shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 12/04/2018 – SANTOS LTD – ADVISED BY EXXONMOBIL THAT PRODUCTION OF LNG HAS SAFELY RESUMED FOLLOWING TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF OPS AFTER SEVERE EARTHQUAKE IN REGION; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS WILL MAKE DECISION ON FOREIGN PARTNERS FOR EXPANSION OF NORTH FIELD LNG PROJECT BY YEAR END; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 14/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – Oil Search, Santos say PNG LNG project resumes production after quake; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N -LNG EXPORTS ARE EXPECTED TO RESUME SOON; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING™ Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Career Education Corp (CECO) by 47.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 21,977 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.41% . The hedge fund held 23,973 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $396,000, down from 45,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Career Education Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.08. About 607,517 shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO) has risen 4.06% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CECO News: 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 02/05/2018 – Career Education 1Q Rev $148.1M; 14/05/2018 – West Covina Welcomes New Career Training Re; 16/04/2018 A&G Realty Partners Launches Healthcare Property Division; 22/04/2018 – DJ Career Education Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CECO); 23/04/2018 – Arkansas DoH: Career Education & Workforce Development Board; 24/04/2018 – Career Education Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Education Realty Trust — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results; 30/04/2018 – OrlandoJobs.com Unveils Hire Day Orlando-The Largest Job Fair, Career Education and Community Resource Day Ever in Central Flor; 26/04/2018 – The Keystone School to Offer Postsecondary Career Education Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold CECO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 56.00 million shares or 2.88% more from 54.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pdts Ptnrs Ltd Company accumulated 26,410 shares or 0.02% of the stock. American Inc holds 51,569 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Bancorporation De reported 11,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Connor Clark & Lunn Ltd owns 1.13 million shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. First Mercantile Company holds 0.11% or 27,983 shares. Sei reported 0% of its portfolio in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Parkside Fincl Retail Bank invested in 49 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Career Education Corporation (NASDAQ:CECO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 17,504 shares. State Street reported 1.94 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & reported 0.03% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 153,660 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 41,572 shares stake.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B & G Foods Inc New (NYSE:BGS) by 70,519 shares to 82,755 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 39,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,713 shares, and has risen its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wills Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated stated it has 2.38% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marathon Trading Inv Limited Liability has invested 0.04% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 0.39% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 32.67 million shares. Lau Associates Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,153 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Llc reported 40,521 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys holds 1.45% or 185,244 shares in its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel holds 0.85% or 14,308 shares. Blair William & Il stated it has 532,657 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Spc Fincl stated it has 0.14% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Alliancebernstein LP reported 11.45 million shares. Veritable LP has 0.64% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 392,762 shares. Etrade Cap Management Limited Company owns 42,210 shares. City Hldgs Comm has 1.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 0.62% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Biltmore Wealth Mngmt Limited reported 0.13% stake.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) by 12,830 shares to 26,508 shares, valued at $5.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 12,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.24M shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Grp (NYSE:GS).

