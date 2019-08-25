Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Position by $5.79 Million; Shares Rose; Zebra Capital Management Holding in Toro Co Com Stk (TTC) Lowered as Share Price Rose

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 42.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 27,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 36,851 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.72M, down from 64,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $5.89 during the last trading session, reaching $198.49. About 265,226 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.30, EST. $2.11; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 09/04/2018 – Zebra Study: 40 Percent of Parcels Delivered Within 2 Hours By 2028; 06/03/2018 – Zebra Technologies Introduces New Line of Intelligent Healthcare Desktop Printers Designed to Enhance Patient Care; 02/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toro Co Com Stk (TTC) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 5,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 5,797 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399,000, down from 10,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toro Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.07. About 725,044 shares traded or 50.47% up from the average. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has risen 23.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – TORO CO – COMPANY NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL 2018 TO BE ABOUT 4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 TTC GROUP UNIT SIGNS $55M CONTRACT WITH JGC FOR SOLAR PROJECT; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 14/05/2018 – All-New Horror Anthology Series GUILLERMO DEL TORO PRESENTS 10 AFTER MIDNIGHT, From The Acclaimed Academy Award-Winning Filmmaker, Coming Soon To Netflix; 06/03/2018 – Inquisitr: Houston Texans Rumors: Dion Lewis Should Replace Lamar Miller, Says `Toro Times’; 24/05/2018 – Toro 2Q Effective Tax Rate 22.4; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/04/2018 – Motor racing-Toro Rosso’s Gasly stunned by Bahrain qualifying heroics; 24/05/2018 – TORO CO TTC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.71 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msg Networks Inc by 24,522 shares to 55,710 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fst Amer Fin (NYSE:FAF) by 10,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,595 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TTC shares while 82 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 82.09 million shares or 1.08% less from 82.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd holds 131,781 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.03% in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) or 17,189 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 24,516 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.03% or 1.67 million shares. 307 are held by Tompkins Corp. D E Shaw & Comm invested in 0.01% or 137,397 shares. Goldman Sachs owns 453,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Incorporated holds 87,944 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 4,427 were reported by Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership. Piedmont Inv Advsr invested in 0.03% or 10,427 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research invested in 103,461 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 6,110 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 185,877 shares or 0.08% of the stock. King Luther Mngmt invested in 0.51% or 966,956 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 19,818 shares to 44,282 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fts International Inc by 57,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 336,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Cap Mngmt Inc owns 1,100 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.03% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 397,238 shares. Greenleaf Tru stated it has 997 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). M&T Bancshares Corporation reported 8,370 shares. 15,667 are held by Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership. Moreover, Hwg Partnership has 3.91% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 18,720 shares. Tortoise Investment Management Llc owns 9 shares. Alkeon Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 12,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). California Pub Employees Retirement reported 90,851 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 5,268 were reported by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Natl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Daruma Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.4% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Prudential Financial Inc has 0.1% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 274,829 shares.