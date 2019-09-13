Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Position in Dover (DOV) as Stock Price Declined; Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) Shareholder Chou Associates Management Raised Position by $720,000 as Shares Declined

Chou Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Endo Intl Plc (ENDP) by 25.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chou Associates Management Inc bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 58.29% . The hedge fund held 880,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chou Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Endo Intl Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.25 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.95. About 2.83M shares traded. Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) has declined 73.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ENDP News: 07/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO BEGIN LAUNCHING PRODUCTS, AFTER TRANSFER ACTIVITIES ARE COMPLETED, REGULATORY FILINGS MADE, ESTIMATED TO BE IN H2 2019; 08/05/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – QTRLY REPORTED NET LOSS OF $505 MLN DRIVEN BY PRE-TAX, NON-CASH ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGES OF $448 MLN; 28/05/2018 – Camurus AB: Camurus announces NDA resubmission of weekly and monthly buprenorphine depots to FDA; 26/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL – UPON CLOSING, SOMERSET THERAPEUTICS WILL BECOME WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT OF PAR PHARMACEUTICAL; 02/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL PLC – HAS AGREED TO EXTEND TEMPORARY LITIGATION STAY FOR AN ADDITIONAL 180 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – ENDO INTERNATIONAL-LETTER CONTAINS CERTIFICATIONS ALLEGING INVALIDITY,NON-INFRINGEMENT FOR 5 PATENTS CO LISTED IN APPROVED DRUG PRODUCTS FOR VASOSTRICT; 12/04/2018 – Right On Brands Inc. Announces a Strong Southern California Retail Launch of ENDO Water; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Endo; 22/05/2018 – Insys Therapeutics Will Continue to Work With FDA to Discuss Path Forward for Buprenorphine Product; 15/05/2018 – FLORIDA AG ALSO SUING ENDO, JANSSEN, CEPHALON, ALLERGAN

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 11.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 22,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The hedge fund held 169,196 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.95M, down from 191,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 176,442 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dover Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOV); 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.53 earnings per share, up 12.50% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.36 per share. DOV’s profit will be $222.53M for 16.54 P/E if the $1.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.92% negative EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 17,503 shares to 259,927 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 7,728 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,038 shares, and has risen its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

