Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Crocs (CROX) by $3.29 Million; Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Position in Liquidity Services (LQDT) as Market Value Declined

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 45.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 401,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 481,257 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 883,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.62M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.84. About 109,290 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Crocs Inc (CROX) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 131,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 206,933 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33 million, down from 338,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 2.06 million shares traded or 9.80% up from the average. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 44.13% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – Crocs Halts Mexican Shoe Factory as More Sales Shift Online; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES YR REV. UP LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2Q Rev $315M-$325M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crocs Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CROX); 08/05/2018 – CROCS SEES 2Q REV. $315M TO $325M, EST. $310.7M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INCREASED FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – CROCS 1Q REV. $283.1M, EST. $272.2M; 14/03/2018 Crocs cannot protect clog design in EU -court; 01/05/2018 – Crocs Unveils Its Drew Barrymore

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CROX shares while 72 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 66.71 million shares or 5.94% less from 70.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Limited Liability reported 0.06% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Barclays Public Limited Liability owns 91,196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc holds 0.01% or 5,626 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). 97,646 are owned by Hbk Investments Lp. Sei Invests accumulated 118,079 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 33,468 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 12,347 shares. American Century stated it has 281,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Stifel Fincl holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has invested 0.01% in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Gmt Cap Corporation reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Amalgamated National Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX). Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv owns 115,911 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 37.14% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CROX’s profit will be $34.50M for 11.76 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Crocs, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 14,915 shares to 189,561 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 2,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,700 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14 million and $41.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 207,290 shares to 657,696 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.07 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 13,938 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). First Hawaiian Bank holds 0% or 505 shares. Ameriprise owns 156,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 468,851 shares. Robotti Robert owns 11,475 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Regions stated it has 123 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd reported 49,189 shares. Geode Cap holds 0% or 318,815 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth accumulated 0% or 224 shares. Roumell Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 481,257 shares. Investment Svcs Wi accumulated 36,723 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 98,107 shares. Mackenzie Fincl holds 0% or 82,029 shares in its portfolio.

