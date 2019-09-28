Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.64 Million Its Woodward (WWD) Holding; Westlake Chemical (WLK) Covered By 1 Bulls

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Woodward Inc (WWD) stake by 87.59% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 14,503 shares as Woodward Inc (WWD)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 2,055 shares with $233,000 value, down from 16,558 last quarter. Woodward Inc now has $6.63B valuation. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $107.73. About 342,094 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 03/04/2018 – Scott Technology Access Event Set By Woodward for Apr. 9-11; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS – AGREEMENT SIGNED TO SELL L’ORANGE TO WOODWARD INC; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy

Among 4 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Westlake Chemical has $87 highest and $5100 lowest target. $70’s average target is 6.97% above currents $65.44 stock price. Westlake Chemical had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Reduce” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Nomura. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Friday, August 9. The firm has “Reduce” rating by Nomura given on Monday, July 22. Barclays Capital downgraded Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Tuesday, July 2 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Alembic. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) rating on Tuesday, July 2. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $5800 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by Nomura. See Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) latest ratings:

26/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/09/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $51.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $75.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Reduce Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Reduce Old Target: $58.0000 New Target: $57.0000 Downgrade

02/07/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral Old Target: $59.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $72.0000 New Target: $71.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Alembic Rating: Buy New Target: $87 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Westlake Chemical Corporation shares while 81 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.56 million shares or 10.32% more from 34.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 547 are held by Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 30,131 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Fmr Ltd Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). 56 are held by Signaturefd Ltd Liability. 11,750 were accumulated by Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company. Archford Cap Strategies holds 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 124 shares. Robotti Robert accumulated 290,187 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,900 shares in its portfolio. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 113,950 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia owns 14,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 124,639 shares.

More notable recent Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) At US$60.60? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Smart To Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before You Buy Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products. The company has market cap of $8.39 billion. It operates through two divisions, Olefins and Vinyls. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The Olefins segment offers ethylene, polyethylene, styrene monomer, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 372,437 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 35.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 30/04/2018 – Westlake Chemical Corporation Appoints Roger Kearns as Executive Vice President, Vinyls Chemicals; 22/03/2018 – Royal® Building Products Features New Trim and Mouldings products, Celect® Cellular Composite Siding and ZuriTM Premium; 26/04/2018 – Westlake Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE: VINYLS RETURNS NOT YET ENOUGH FOR PLANT INVESTMENT; 03/05/2018 – Westlake Chemical 1Q EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Platts: Westlake to boost US caustic soda prices in second hike this year; 28/03/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $125 TARGET PRICE

More notable recent Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Woodward Announces Declaration of Dividend Nasdaq:WWD – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What We Think Of Woodward, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:WWD) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Woodward, Inc. (WWD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 14, 2019. More interesting news about Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Woodward Inc (WWD) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WWD shares while 99 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 43.13 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitchell Mgmt Communication has 30,029 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg Sa accumulated 91,323 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 601,752 are owned by Waddell Reed Fincl. Vanguard Gp has 0.02% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 5.03 million shares. Garrison Bradford And Associates owns 29,022 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Westwood Hldg Group accumulated 108,097 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel invested in 0.46% or 144,016 shares. Marietta Invest Partners Ltd Liability has 0.96% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 25,697 shares. Axiom Ltd De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 25,500 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Inc Wi has 1.22M shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated invested in 365 shares or 0% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 2,299 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). The Florida-based Raymond James Fincl Services Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Insight Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:NSIT) stake by 6,005 shares to 38,507 valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2. It also upped Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) stake by 29,281 shares and now owns 42,342 shares. Schneider National Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.33 million for 20.88 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.