Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Holding By $9.22 Million; Maxwell Technologies (MXWL) Sentiment Is 1.17

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) stake by 624.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 461,010 shares as Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW)'s stock 0.00%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 534,811 shares with $10.78 million value, up from 73,801 last quarter. Weight Watchers Intl Inc New now has $ valuation. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Healthy Kitchen™ To Inspire Healthier Habits At Home And On-The-Go; 08/03/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS LAUNCHES WW HEALTHY KITCHEN; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC – RAISED FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE TO AN EPS RANGE OF $3.00 TO $3.20; 18/05/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Reports 11.0% Stake in Weight Watchers; 08/05/2018 – Moody's Upgrades Weight Watchers Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 From B1; 05/04/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO Grossman Received Hiring Award Including Options and RSUs; 18/04/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL INC WTW.N : CRAIG HALLUM SAYS FRESHREALM PARTNERSHIP REPRESENTS MEANINGFUL EXPANSION OF WEIGHT WATCHERS BRAND; 31/03/2018 – Retro Weight Loss — Barron's; 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Continue in Roles As Weight Watchers Board Member, Adviser, Spokesperson

Maxwell Technologies Inc (MXWL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 49 active investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 42 sold and decreased their positions in Maxwell Technologies Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 29.22 million shares, up from 21.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Maxwell Technologies Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 22 Reduced: 20 Increased: 19 New Position: 30.

Among 6 analysts covering Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Weight Watchers International has $47 highest and $14 lowest target. $24.67’s average target is 29.37% above currents $19.07 stock price. Weight Watchers International had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, March 1. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold”. The stock of Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by FBR Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Sidoti. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Sell” on Wednesday, February 27.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $260,446 activity. 12,000 shares were bought by GROSSMAN MINDY F, worth $260,446.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) stake by 4,712 shares to 16,754 valued at $1.72M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) stake by 22,818 shares and now owns 11,486 shares. Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Artal Grp Incorporated holds 14.82 million shares or 12.19% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 850,183 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Group Inc Pcl accumulated 42,084 shares or 0% of the stock. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board holds 26,966 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Kepos Lp invested 0.05% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania invested in 48,433 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Geode Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW) for 14,361 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% or 101 shares in its portfolio. Alyeska Invest Grp Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 99,700 shares. Maverick Ltd reported 54,566 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Cambridge Research Advsr holds 0% or 14,702 shares in its portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 0.06% or 15,101 shares.

Havens Advisors Llc holds 5.02% of its portfolio in Maxwell Technologies, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. S. Muoio & Co. Llc owns 500,000 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Yakira Capital Management Inc. has 1.15% invested in the company for 900,870 shares. The New York-based Harvest Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, a New York-based fund reported 980,000 shares.

Maxwell Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, and markets energy storage and power delivery products worldwide. The company has market cap of $208.68 million. The firm offers ultra-capacitor cells, and multi-cell packs and modules, which provide energy storage and power delivery solutions for applications in various industries, including bus, rail, and truck in transportation; grid energy storage; and renewable wind energy solutions. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides lithium-ion capacitors, which are energy storage devices designed to address various applications in the rail, grid, and industrial markets where energy density and weight are differentiating factors.

Some Historical MXWL News: 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.8 – 11km N of Maxwell, CA; 01/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 15km NE of Maxwell, CA; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Shortfall 'Directly Attributable' to High Voltage Capacitor Products; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Sees 1Q Rev Below Guidanc; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALSO CHARGES EX-MAXWELL TECH CEO DAVID SCHRAMM; 16/03/2018 – 18th Annual Soul Beach Music Festival Hosted by Aruba Announces High Voltage Headliners: Alicia Keys, Maxwell & Marlon Wayans; 27/03/2018 – SEC: Van Andrews, a Former Maxwell Officer, Allegedly Inflated Revenues by Entering Into Secret Side Deals, Falsifying Records; 27/04/2018 – ESPN: Source: Hawks reach 1-year deal with Maxwell; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies Reports Preliminary First Quarter 2018 Revenue; 18/04/2018 – Maxwell Technologies: 1Q Energy Storage Product Line Rev Appears to Exceed Earlier Expectations