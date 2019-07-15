Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Pfizer (PFE) Position by $37.05 Million; As Dover (DOV) Stock Rose, Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trimmed Its Holding by $544,050

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 148.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 882,130 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.71M, up from 594,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.56. About 9.44M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE lll STUDY OF TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) AND COTELLIC (COBIMETINIB) IN PEOPLE WITH HEAVILY PRE-TREATED LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC COLORECTAL CANCER; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Remaining Share-Repurchase Authorization $10.3B; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – CURRENTLY IN PROCESS OF SELLING ITS HEADQUARTERS PROPERTY ON EAST 42(ND) STREET; 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION IN TWO NEW INDICATIONS; 29/04/2018 – #5 Shazam Arie Belldegrun raises $300M, grabs Pfizer’s allogeneic CAR-T portfolio and launches a groundbreaking drive to commercialization; 16/05/2018 – ASTRA’S CRESTOR SAID TO POTENTIALLY FETCH OVER $1B FOR U.S. MKT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 18/05/2018 – AstraZeneca hit by falling Crestor sales, higher costs

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund sold 5,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 106,442 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, down from 112,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $99.51. About 215,150 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 04/05/2018 – International Equipment Solutions for sale via Deutsche; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp expected to post earnings of $1.13 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 25/04/2018 – Delaware PSC: Citizens Source Water Protection Committee to meet May 2 in Dover; 16/04/2018 – Dover Corp. Sees Apergy 1Q Rev $283M; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pfizer may trim Prevnar 13 guidance after ACIP vote – Cantor – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pharma Stock Roundup: PFE’s Regulatory/Pipeline Updates, CHMP Nod for Several Drugs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Pfizer (PFE) Presents Initial Clinical Data on Phase 1b Gene Therapy Study for DMD – StreetInsider.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Glaxo offers concessions to address Pfizer deal concerns – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 12,853 shares to 10,500 shares, valued at $734,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 33,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,795 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.48% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). New Mexico-based Hanseatic Mgmt Service Inc has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Capital Mgmt reported 69,506 shares. Punch And Associates Investment Incorporated invested in 16,842 shares. Chilton Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 16,646 shares. Portland Global Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 21,165 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis has invested 0.4% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.19% stake. The Florida-based Asset Management has invested 0.93% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Donaldson Management Limited Liability Company holds 640,025 shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp holds 0.14% or 11,518 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 2.62M shares. Central Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 34,444 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Sigma Counselors Inc holds 16,678 shares. Ssi Mgmt Incorporated holds 19,931 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. 7,272 shares valued at $641,609 were sold by Cabrera Ivonne M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million. Shares for $1.14M were sold by Spurgeon William.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dover Announces Two Executive Appointments – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hydro Systems Introduces Real-Time Data Solution for Laundries – PRNewswire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Dover Corp. – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Dover Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call And Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Analysts await Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.3 per share. DOV’s profit will be $225.26M for 16.05 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Dover Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.