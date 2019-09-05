Gotham Asset Management Has Raised Its Polyone (POL) Holding by $4.06 Million; Adell Harriman & Carpenter Raised Position in Marathon Petroleum (MPC)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Polyone Corp (POL) by 148% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 139,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.14% . The hedge fund held 234,497 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.87M, up from 94,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polyone Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55B market cap company. The stock increased 3.50% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 226,190 shares traded. PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has declined 25.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical POL News: 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MLN VS $796.7 MLN; 30/05/2018 – PolyOne CDS Widens 31 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 – POLYONE SAYS INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – POLYONE REPORTS MICHAEL A. GARRATT TO SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDEN; 07/05/2018 – PolyOne Appoints Giuseppe Di Salvo as Vice President, Investor Relations; Justin M. Hess as Vice President, Corporate; 26/04/2018 – PolyOne 1Q EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – POLYONE – SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – PolyOne Announces Michael a. Garratt to Serve as Interim Pres of Specialty Engineered Materials; 24/04/2018 – Future Mobility Innovations Gain Traction with Visionary PolyOne Materials and Services Portfolio

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 29.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 23,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 104,170 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 billion, up from 80,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.83% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $52.6. About 5.42 million shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 10/04/2018 – SOUTH AFRICAN MPC MEMBER TSHAZIBANA COMMENTS IN PRETORIA; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q REV. $18.98B, EST. $20.46B; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA’S EMEFIELE SAYS 9 MEMBERS ATTENDED MPC MEETING; 24/05/2018 – SARB MPC ASSUMED 2018 OIL PRICE OF $70/BBL IN CPI FORECASTS; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Galveston Bay Refinery preparing to shut alky unit; 09/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY, TEXAS CITY REFINERIES BACK TO NORMAL OPS AFTER POWER DISRUPTIONS; 08/05/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY TEXAS REFINERY OUT OF PRODUCTION DUE TO POWER OUTAGES; 22/03/2018 – Bank of England MPC Individual Voting History (Table); 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER GHATE THERE IS A RISK THAT RECENT FRAUD IN A PUBLIC SECTOR BANK MAY MAKE BANKSRISK AVERSE AND SLOW LENDING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold POL shares while 71 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 69.16 million shares or 1.71% less from 70.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fin Corp has invested 0% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). South Dakota Inv Council holds 24,830 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Jennison Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.61M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shell Asset holds 0.02% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) or 34,297 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 0% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 67,492 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 5,900 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 31,567 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 377,214 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Moreover, Secor Cap Advsr Lp has 0.45% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.04% in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL). Marshall Wace Llp has 0.1% invested in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 378,151 shares. American Century Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 375,770 shares. Sei Invests Com holds 0.02% or 158,606 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) for 230,122 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 147,268 shares to 36,805 shares, valued at $2.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 256,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,424 shares, and cut its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (NASDAQ:SCVL).

More notable recent PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PolyOne: Acquisitions Complement Organic Growth – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At PolyOne Corporation’s (NYSE:POL) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39 million and $514.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,832 shares to 79,058 shares, valued at $6.37B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P International Dvd (DWX) by 1,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,650 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Elliott Management Enters Marathon Petroleum (MPC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs Very Positive on Top Refining Stocks for Rest of 2019 – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp stated it has 3.86M shares. The New York-based Jane Street Group Lc has invested 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Ing Groep Nv holds 100,329 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 60,911 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.21% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). 419,924 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.2% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc reported 177,147 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.22M shares. 79 were reported by Hwg Hldg L P. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Steadfast Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 5.06M shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated reported 3,890 shares. Verity Asset Management invested in 3,375 shares.