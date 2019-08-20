Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Biotelemetry (BEAT) Position by $780,642; As Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Caxton Associates LP Lowered Holding by $564,443

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Biotelemetry Inc (BEAT) by 74.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 12,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.52% . The hedge fund held 4,255 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266,000, down from 16,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Biotelemetry Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.28. About 67,059 shares traded. BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) has declined 9.10% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.10% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr (SNH) by 57.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 51,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.86% . The hedge fund held 38,115 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $449,000, down from 89,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Senior Hsg Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $8.81. About 353,400 shares traded. Senior Housing Properties Trust (NYSE:SNH) has declined 53.22% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SNH News: 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q Net $236M; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing: Jennifer Clark Appointed as a Managing Trustee; 02/04/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust: David J. Hegarty Stepping Down as Chief Operating Officer on April 30; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing 1Q EPS 99c; 09/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust 1Q EPS 99c; 02/04/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES NAMES JENNIFER CLARK MANAGING TRUSTEE; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 45C, EST. 45C; 22/05/2018 – Senior Housing Properties Trust Announces Annual Meeting Results; 09/05/2018 – SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $275.8M, EST. $273.9M; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 3,400 shares to 39,400 shares, valued at $4.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold SNH shares while 84 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 164.54 million shares or 0.57% less from 165.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 116,807 shares. Alphamark Advsr Lc invested in 9,700 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 0% or 1,200 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Morgan Stanley stated it has 3.68M shares. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 91,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 15,119 were reported by Asset Mgmt. Sigma Planning owns 11,093 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 309,465 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.03% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH). Cornerstone Advisors holds 0% or 73 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 47,183 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt has 0% invested in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) for 2,900 shares. 9,290 were reported by Marshall Wace Llp. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 34,509 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold BEAT shares while 94 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 0.70% less from 29.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,184 are held by Driehaus Mgmt Llc. 1492 Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 3.37% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Raymond James Fincl Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 84,512 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 23,567 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 95,771 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). First Advsr Lp has invested 0.01% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Psagot Inv House Limited has 0.05% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Hldg Pcl has invested 0% in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT). Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.01% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 3,514 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Llc, a Washington-based fund reported 149,402 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Research has 4,393 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.02% or 22,819 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc holds 0.07% or 1,500 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0% invested in BioTelemetry, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) for 33,300 shares.

