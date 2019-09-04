Gotham Asset Management Has Lowered Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) Holding by $2.82 Million; Share Price Rose; Permian Investment Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $12.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $36.98. About 353,894 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 NRG Energy Refreshes Board to Strengthen Customer Focus; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 18/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 2nd time since Apr-2017. (published 31-Jan); 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 23/03/2018 – GENON ENERGY INC – HAS AGREED WITH CANAL 3 BUYER TO NOT EXERCISE CANAL 3 OPTION

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (AEIS) by 82.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 57,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.24% . The hedge fund held 12,559 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, down from 70,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Energy Inds for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 2.37% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 55,641 shares traded. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has declined 3.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AEIS News: 27/03/2018 – Advanced Energy and Sager Electronics Sign Distribution Agreement, Expanding Access to Power Specialist Re; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Buyback Authorization Totals $91.5 Million; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 21/03/2018 Advanced Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Advanced Energy: Oldham Is Former CFO of Electro Scientific Industries, Inc; 29/03/2018 – PAUL OLDHAM TO JOIN ADVANCED ENERGY AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neil Brinker to Join Advanced Energy as Oper Chief; 04/05/2018 – Tina M. Donikowski Joins Advanced Energy Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – Advanced Energy Approves $50 Million Increase in Buyback

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 113,219 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Convergence Lc accumulated 0.21% or 22,329 shares. Tennessee-based Ftb Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Landscape Management Lc has invested 0.04% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Advisor Prtn Lc holds 11,810 shares. 55 are owned by First Manhattan. 10,016 were reported by Savant Capital Llc. Johnson stated it has 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Moreover, First Republic Inv Incorporated has 0% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 53,957 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 229 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Co (Trc) holds 0.03% or 12,787 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 129,408 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 254,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $473.06M for 4.94 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 40,301 shares to 49,189 shares, valued at $6.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 13,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,561 shares, and has risen its stake in Incyte Corp (NASDAQ:INCY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold AEIS shares while 54 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 36.32 million shares or 0.38% less from 36.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kennedy Mngmt owns 287,197 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 70,100 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 527,695 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9 shares. Epoch Inv Prns invested in 419,970 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated invested in 0% or 8,416 shares. Midas Corporation has invested 0.16% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company holds 1.07% or 414,678 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability reported 1,949 shares stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 5.60 million shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) for 15 shares.

Analysts await Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, down 71.84% or $0.74 from last year’s $1.03 per share. AEIS’s profit will be $10.38M for 45.89 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.56% negative EPS growth.