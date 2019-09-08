Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Select Med Hldgs (SEM) by $695,632; Sm Energy Co (SM) Holder Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $58.29 Million as Stock Declined

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 58.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd sold 3.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The hedge fund held 2.48 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.31 million, down from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. It closed at $10.21 lastly. It is down 64.02% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sales Include Remaining Assets in Williston Basin Located in Divide County, North Dakota; 17/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces 1Q Preview, Permian Outperformance, and Realized Pricing Above Expectations; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM)

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Select Med Hldgs Corp (SEM) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.56% . The hedge fund held 116,626 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 66,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Select Med Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.74. About 267,941 shares traded. Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) has declined 16.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SEM News: 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees FY Rev $5B-$5.2B; 07/05/2018 – Select Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical Sees 2018 EPS 93c-EPS $1.08; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Edwards Life; 03/05/2018 – Select Medical 1Q Net $33.7M; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP SEM.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $5.0 BLN TO $5.2 BLN; 29/03/2018 Select Medical Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – SELECT MEDICAL HOLDINGS CORP – SELECT MEDICAL REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK, PROVIDED IN ITS JANUARY 8, 2018 PRESS RELEASE; 16/05/2018 – Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit; 03/05/2018 – SEM REAFFIRMS 2018 OUTLOOK FOR OPER REV., ADJUSTED EBITDA

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 15,673 shares to 2,584 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 70,454 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,004 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SEM shares while 42 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 104.04 million shares or 1.40% more from 102.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia has 0% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 22.89M shares. First Republic Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 28,896 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt reported 28,650 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 1.11 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Blackrock holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 16.72 million shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 95,728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bbt Cap Llc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM). Petrus Lta holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) for 39,656 shares. 25,000 are held by Employees Retirement System Of Texas. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM) or 1.07M shares. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM).

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.05 EPS, down 400.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. The insider Copeland David W bought $127,121.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) invested in 0.42% or 18,050 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 168,761 shares stake. First Advisors LP invested in 0.02% or 640,446 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 15,824 shares. 55,679 were accumulated by Riverhead Capital Llc. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership holds 252,567 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt stated it has 58,140 shares. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.04% or 47,158 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board accumulated 343,409 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 601 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp stated it has 1.33 million shares. Bridgeway Mngmt stated it has 279,000 shares. Bessemer Gp stated it has 200 shares. Panagora Asset has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM).

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 7.03 million shares to 7.32 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 167,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro.

