Gotham Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $4.45 Million; Gladius Capital Management LP Lifted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $20.86 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 394.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 111,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 139,311 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.61 million, up from 28,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52B market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $39.29. About 2.01 million shares traded or 24.64% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 407.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gladius Capital Management Lp bought 147,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 184,259 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.10 million, up from 36,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gladius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $132.63. About 3.34M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 29/05/2018 – THREE VIACOM INC VIAB.O NETWORKS WILL STOP AIRING RERUNS OF ABC’S ‘ROSEANNE’ — VIACOM SPOKESPERSON; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ is Disney’s first direct-to-consumer initiative and part of its growing strategy to compete with the likes of Netflix and Hulu; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Gladius Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.61B and $1.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpiller Inc Del (Put) by 40,800 shares to 7,500 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 46,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,621 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 20,350 shares to 65,532 shares, valued at $6.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 75,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 172,800 shares, and cut its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.