Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Omnicom Group (OMC); Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Increased Harley Davidson (HOG) Position

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 95,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 3.94M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.06M, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 1.09M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson Honored for Research Contributions at 2018 MDA Clinical Conference; 05/03/2018 – “Seeing Caterpillar and Harley-Davidson trade higher tells me that traders think this will end diplomatically,” says one strategist; 10/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson: NHTSA Brake-Related Investigation Has Been Closed; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO SAYS CO. WILL ENTER `NEW PRODUCT SPACES’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – SINCE ANNOUNCEMENT OF TARIFF ON IMPORTED STEEL, ALUMINUM IN U.S., AND MIDDLE OF FEB, SEEN ALUMINUM, STEEL PRICES RISE EVEN FURTHER; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson’s profit and revenue beat estimates; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 40,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 222,732 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.26M, up from 182,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $78.08. About 1.14M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM – ON JAN 1 ADOPTED FASB ACCOUNTING STANDARDS CODIFICATION TOPIC 606 “REVENUE FROM CONTRACTS WITH CUSTOMERS”; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Grows, Despite Continuing Client Pressures; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP – ACQUIRED UNIT’S MANAGEMENT TEAM ALSO JOINS EMC, WITH TAKAO OZAWA BEING PROMOTED TO MANAGING DIRECTOR; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 16/05/2018 – The lnteger Group Announces Partnership with Argentina’s AVC Marketing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Community National Bank Na holds 0.35% or 23,609 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 103 shares. 19,728 are owned by Private Advisor Group Ltd. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.04% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 112,992 are owned by Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd. Chem National Bank & Trust has invested 0.08% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Axa accumulated 0.06% or 215,992 shares. 250 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gru. Pitcairn stated it has 15,415 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.07% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 11,978 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Comm stated it has 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc invested in 0.12% or 231,757 shares. Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 5,419 shares. Asset has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 46,768 shares to 17,231 shares, valued at $4.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,323 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.32B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) by 276,076 shares to 22.19M shares, valued at $192.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 336,153 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 264,854 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI).