Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Now (DNOW) Position by $674,141; Share Value Declined; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Electron Capital Partners Lifted Stake by $10.36 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Now Inc (DNOW) by 141.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 51,857 shares as the company's stock declined 14.10% . The hedge fund held 88,490 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 36,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Now Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 960,176 shares traded or 27.51% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company's stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $139.34. About 835,176 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 226,364 shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $116.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 219,278 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 31,422 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.05% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Personal Ser reported 342 shares stake. 5,613 are owned by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Chevy Chase holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 109,932 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Of Vermont reported 331 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.97M shares. London Company Of Virginia reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bluestein R H And Com holds 1.26% or 195,092 shares. Columbus Circle Investors accumulated 87,431 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 85,714 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,259 shares or 0% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 5,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold DNOW shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 116.23 million shares or 2.97% less from 119.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,484 shares stake. Moreover, Brandywine Invest Management Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) for 334,822 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability holds 3 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 72,586 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv reported 16,617 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Comm Limited holds 0% or 28,114 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 197,600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 51,669 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW). Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 18,127 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated owns 165,800 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 1,256 are owned by Whittier Trust Communication. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% or 99,654 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 31,971 shares to 18,095 shares, valued at $462,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schneider National Inc by 163,179 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,252 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).