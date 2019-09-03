Gotham Asset Management Has Increased Caterpillar Del (CAT) Stake by $3.76 Million as Share Price Declined; As K12 (LRN) Share Value Declined, Eam Investors Has Decreased by $1.46 Million Its Stake

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in K12 Inc. (LRN) by 33.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 42,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% . The institutional investor held 86,312 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 129,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in K12 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $26.17. About 76,466 shares traded. K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has risen 81.35% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LRN News: 23/04/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy Opens Enrollments for the 2018-2019 School Year; 13/03/2018 – Hoosier Academy Indianapolis Now Accepting Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 30/05/2018 – Georgia Cyber Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 13/03/2018 – Michigan Virtual Charter Academy Opens Enrollments for 2018-2019 School Year; 17/04/2018 – K12 CEO, Nate Davis, Tops The Edvocate’s List of 2018 Education Technology lnfluencers; 30/04/2018 – TCV VII, L.P. Reports 3.6% Stake in K12 Inc; 24/05/2018 – Arizona Virtual Academy to Celebrate Class of 2018; 16/05/2018 – Louisiana Virtual Charter Academy to Hold Commencement Ceremony; 10/04/2018 – Admired High School Principal Joins CMS Technology Partners K12 Education Division; 29/05/2018 – Insight School of Michigan to Hold Commencement Ceremony

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 12.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 27,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 249,390 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.79M, up from 221,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.09. About 1.51 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 30 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Cramer: Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom; 07/05/2018 – Caterpillar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – LATIN AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 39 PCT; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SEES 1Q AS `HIGH WATER MARK’ FOR THE YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B

Analysts await K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $-0.19 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.22 per share. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by K12 Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -337.50% negative EPS growth.

