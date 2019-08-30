Gotham Asset Management Has Increased American Express Co (AXP) Stake By $503,253; Sector Gamma As Lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake By $1.03 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 16.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc acquired 4,617 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 33,066 shares with $3.61 million value, up from 28,449 last quarter. American Express Co now has $98.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $120.46. About 850,241 shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Elects Christopher D. Young to Bd of Directors; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS STATEMENT ON ORBITZ CYBER ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 20/03/2018 – American Express Will Provide 2 Years of Complimentary Credit Monitoring to Those Affected; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 1.9 % for April; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q REV. $9.7B; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April

Sector Gamma As decreased Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) stake by 10.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sector Gamma As sold 30,200 shares as Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA)’s stock declined 23.25%. The Sector Gamma As holds 254,501 shares with $8.83M value, down from 284,701 last quarter. Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $1.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 216,427 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 12/03/2018 – $PTLA ANNEXA-4 interim data out #ACC18; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVES PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS’ ANDEXXA®, FIRST AND ONLY ANTIDOTE FOR THE REVERSAL OF FACTOR XA INHIBITORS; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology

Among 7 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $136.43’s average target is 13.26% above currents $120.46 stock price. American Express had 17 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by Bank of America. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. The stock of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, July 10. The company was maintained on Monday, July 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, July 22 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, May 3 by Morgan Stanley.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) stake by 15,536 shares to 13,291 valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Loews Corp (NYSE:L) stake by 69,792 shares and now owns 16,267 shares. Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investors Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv holds 0.6% or 7,875 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt, a New York-based fund reported 3,361 shares. Moreover, Susquehanna Int Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Van Den Berg Mngmt I reported 3,680 shares stake. Blue Fincl Cap reported 4,057 shares stake. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 200 shares. Van Eck Assocs holds 42,890 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Drexel Morgan & Com has invested 1.85% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Hl Financial Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 28,874 shares. Retail Bank Of America De has invested 0.11% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). The Texas-based National Ins Tx has invested 0.75% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 50,390 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management has 0.24% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3.42M shares. Archford Cap Strategies Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Mitchell Capital Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 10,252 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Portola Pharma (NASDAQ:PTLA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Portola Pharma has $50 highest and $3500 lowest target. $40.50’s average target is 39.41% above currents $29.05 stock price. Portola Pharma had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse reinitiated the shares of PTLA in report on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer.

