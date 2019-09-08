Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Cenovus Energy (CVE) by $3.72 Million; Uss Investment Management LTD Increases Position in Rogers Communications (RCI)

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) by 67.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 465,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.17% . The hedge fund held 220,967 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 686,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cenovus Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.11. About 2.74M shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 7.85% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 18/04/2018 – Cenovus to hold conference call and webcast on first quarter 2018 results; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS ULTIMATELY BELIEVES TRANSCANADA KEYSTONE XL PROJECT WILL GO AHEAD- CONF CALL; 05/04/2018 – CENOVUS NAMES JONATHAN MCKENZIE AS CFO; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS SEES 1Q AFFECTED BY PLANNED MAINTENACE AT 2 REFINERIES; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS RAIL COMPANIES HAVE HIRED CREW, TRAINING THEM TO ALLOW MORE CRUDE BY RAIL- CONF CALL; 16/03/2018 – CENOVUS HIRED CREDIT SUISSE, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS TO ADVISE IT ON NARROWS LAKE PROCESS

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 17,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 2.81M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $151.15 million, up from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 415,107 shares traded or 12.79% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 15/04/2018 – RCI Adds Five New Resorts in Prime Holiday Locations in Japan; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES AT TO CONSOLIDATED GUIDANCE RANGES FOR REV, ADJUSTED EBITDA, WHICH WERE PROVIDED ON JAN 25; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017

Analysts await Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 220.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $-0.15 per share. CVE’s profit will be $211.50M for 12.65 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Cenovus Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

