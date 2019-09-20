Gotham Asset Management Has Decreased By $12.62 Million Its Sysco (SYY) Position; Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Sysco Corp (SYY) stake by 30.01% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 180,266 shares as Sysco Corp (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 420,462 shares with $29.74 million value, down from 600,728 last quarter. Sysco Corp now has $40.06B valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 1.23M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $107.75’s average target is -4.78% below currents $113.16 stock price. Dollar Tree had 12 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, August 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $10800 target. On Monday, April 8 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Hold”. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Friday, August 30. See Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) latest ratings:

30/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

30/08/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $108.0000 Maintain

23/08/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Mixed New Rating: Positive Upgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

21/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $122 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jp Morgan 122.0000

31/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Keybanc New Target: $108.0000 115.0000

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $92.0000 101.0000

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $26.65 billion. It operates in two divisions, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. It currently has negative earnings. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dollar Tree Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 29, 2019 : TD, DG, DLTR, BBY, BURL, SAFM, TECD, HAIN, PDCO, GLNG, ANF, MEI – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold Dollar Tree, Inc. shares while 199 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 214.37 million shares or 1.40% less from 217.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 284,407 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 538,463 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 9,000 shares. Moreover, Comerica State Bank has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Quadrant L P Ca reported 5,400 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tower Cap Limited Liability Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 170 shares. Intersect Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% stake. Oxbow Lc invested in 35,210 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Boltwood Cap holds 9,310 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Korea Inv owns 0.05% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 107,616 shares. 25,900 are held by Raymond James Fincl Services. Jackson Square Ltd Liability owns 6.19 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited reported 30,873 shares.

The stock increased 1.27% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $113.16. About 874,881 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.25 TO $5.60; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar Tree’s Revolving Facility, TL, Notes ‘BBB-‘; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – AS A RESULT OF ESTIMATED CASH BENEFIT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $100 MLN IN THE BUSINESS

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYY’s profit will be $494.82 million for 20.24 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.82% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Sysco has $8400 highest and $7100 lowest target. $77.20’s average target is -1.69% below currents $78.53 stock price. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 13 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. On Tuesday, May 7 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) rating on Tuesday, May 7. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target. JP Morgan maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, June 4 with “Overweight” rating. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, August 13 report. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7100 target in Tuesday, August 13 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Cap Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Texas Yale Corp has 14,440 shares. Opus Management reported 0.73% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hanson Mcclain owns 3,975 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,575 are held by Perkins Coie Co. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 1.09M shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank reported 0.06% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Ar Asset Mngmt owns 10,000 shares. Bailard stated it has 77,337 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Putnam Fl Invest Management Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Llc holds 327 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Adage Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) or 259 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 6,427 shares. Paragon Ltd owns 4,642 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) stake by 167,533 shares to 176,812 valued at $8.00M in 2019Q2. It also upped Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) stake by 78,977 shares and now owns 121,906 shares. Michaels Cos Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) was raised too.