Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Position in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by $799,275 as Share Value Rose; Lowes Cos (LOW) Share Price Declined While Two Creeks Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Holding

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 63.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 31,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 18,095 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $462,000, down from 50,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 132.48 million shares traded or 89.85% up from the average. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 20/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES RELEASES INITIAL TECHNICAL ASSESSMENT OF CTS LABS RESEARCH; 17/05/2018 – Adverum Biotechnologies Presents Additional Long-term Preclinical Data on ADVM-022 in Wet AMD at ASGCT 21st Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaint; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 15/05/2018 – Oasis Management Buys New 2% Position in AMD; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 31/05/2018 – AMD Press Conference and Webcast from Computex 2018 to Showcase High Performance Product Leadership and Innovation; 14/04/2018 – AMD is Proud to Present a Multi-Year Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari; 27/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Study of PAN-90806 Eye Drops, Suspension for Neovascular AMD; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 65.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 374,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 943,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.30 million, up from 569,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 5.21 million shares traded or 1.48% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN TAKES ROUGHLY $1 BILLION STAKE IN LOWE’S- WSJ, CITING; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock to Retire; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE; 30/03/2018 – US News: Negative Sentiment May Be Positive for Lowe’s; 05/03/2018 – RBA’s Lowe Keeps Benchmark Interest Rate at 1.5% (Full Text); 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s 1Q Net $988M; 23/05/2018 – Target, Lowe’s Feel Profit Squeeze in First Quarter (Video); 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.17 million activity. 250 shares were bought by WARDELL LISA W, worth $23,725. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Ellison Marvin R.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 5,544 shares. Bb&T Limited Liability Company holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 573,106 shares. 35,085 are owned by Valley National Advisers. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.26% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 11,585 shares. Montgomery Inv Mngmt holds 0.22% or 4,460 shares. 43,800 are owned by Lsv Asset Management. 5,894 are held by Park Avenue Limited Liability Com. Dakota Wealth Management reported 0.5% stake. Novare Cap Management Ltd holds 0.8% or 46,605 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 36,564 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth reported 18,244 shares. Sunbelt Secs Inc has 4,208 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Inc owns 21,887 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 159,404 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 265,350 shares to 408,151 shares, valued at $71.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,927 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 18,135 shares to 62,446 shares, valued at $3.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL).