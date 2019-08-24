Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Diodes (DIOD) by $410,516 as Market Valuation Rose; Shannon River Fund Management Stake In Autodesk (ADSK) Was Lifted

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 3,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 207,010 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.26 million, up from 203,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Loss $82.4M; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q NET REV. $554M, EST. $544.8M

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 12,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.03% . The hedge fund held 179,887 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, down from 191,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $38.24. About 350,966 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 15.64% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.64% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 07/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Launches New AEC-Q101 Qualified High Voltage Thyristors and Diodes; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 08/05/2018 – Diodes Expects Continued Strong Growth in the 2Q; 27/03/2018 – Global Lasers (Other Than Laser Diodes) Market Report 2018 – Analysis & Forecasts 2007-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – Diodes Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q Adj EPS 48c; 16/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Capella Education, Access National, Randgold Resources, Diodes, Silicon Motion Technolo

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 43,067 shares to 454,697 shares, valued at $17.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 44,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold DIOD shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 40.26 million shares or 0.57% less from 40.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.