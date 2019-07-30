Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Its Position in Cypress Semiconductor (CY) by $4.37 Million as Shares Rose; Shareholder Mraz Amerine & Associates Upped Loews (L) Holding

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc increased its stake in Loews Corp (L) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc bought 8,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 335,532 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.08 million, up from 326,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in Loews Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 382,860 shares traded. Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) has declined 0.08% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.51% the S&P500. Some Historical L News: 21/05/2018 – Bandera Partners Issues Public Letter to Board of Loews Corporation Regarding Boardwalk Pipeline Partners; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SAYS LOEWS SHOULD COMMIT TO EXERCISE CALL OPTION; 19/03/2018 – Boardwalk Does Not Expect FERC’s Proposed Policy Revisions To Have A Material Impact On Revenues; 11/05/2018 – TAM Capital Management Responds to Loews’s Failure to Address Complaints of Unfair Dealing with Boardwalk LP Minority; 11/05/2018 – BOARDWALK PIPELINE HLDR TAM CAPITAL RESPONDS TO LOEWS COMMENTS; 13/03/2018 – JAMES S. TISCH REPORTS 5.1 PCT STAKE IN LOEWS CORP AS OF MARCH 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Loews 1Q EPS 89c; 08/05/2018 – TAM CAPITAL SENDS OPEN LETTER TO LOEWS, BOARDWALK PARTNERS LP; 14/05/2018 – Loews Quadrupled Barrick Gold Stake Ahead of Earnings Beat; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Loews’ IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Negative

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 51.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 311,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 288,465 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.30 million, down from 600,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 3.13 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CY); 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 31C, EST. 29C; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home

More notable recent Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of L Brands, Inc. Investors (LB) – Business Wire” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E Developments Bullish For Preferreds – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners, L.P. to Release 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Receives Continued Listing Standards Notice From NYSE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.88 million activity. TISCH JONATHAN M had sold 10,528 shares worth $479,463. The insider TISCH ANDREW H sold $479,495.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold L shares while 128 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 186.95 million shares or 4.10% less from 194.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 6,850 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot And Inc Ma holds 0.07% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) or 9,000 shares. Korea Investment Corp has 277,096 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L) for 39,357 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The holds 293,719 shares. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% or 11,273 shares. Lee Danner Bass stated it has 321,405 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 53,294 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). Meeder Asset Management invested in 1,593 shares. Nordea Investment holds 0.02% or 203,889 shares in its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Aus has invested 0.29% in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 367,804 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 25,200 were reported by Boston Advisors Limited Liability.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.58M for 24.00 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Ent Corp owns 255 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt & Equity Rech has invested 0.03% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The Maryland-based Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Pathstone Family Office Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 187 shares. Bb&T Secs Llc holds 0.01% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) or 38,859 shares. 36,154 are held by Blair William & Company Il. Grp owns 727,130 shares. Cipher Lp holds 0.01% or 12,644 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 248,352 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). First Mercantile Trust holds 19,124 shares. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 25 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board accumulated 476,228 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY).

More notable recent Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Cypress Semiconductor, Amarin, and Heico Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Analysts weigh potential Cypress Semi sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (CY) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedgies? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 3, 2019 : CY, QQQ, AMD, NOK, TEVA, TVIX, CNC, TLT, TQQQ, NIO, WPX, BAC – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qorvo Inc by 100,886 shares to 133,055 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encompass Health Corp by 8,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,523 shares, and has risen its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB).