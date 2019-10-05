Gotham Asset Management Has Cut Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding by $458,920 as Market Valuation Rose; Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) Valuation Declined While Pinnacle Holdings Decreased by $2.03 Million Its Holding

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Lng Partners (TGP) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 144 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.03% . The hedge fund held 159,805 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25B, down from 159,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Teekay Lng Partners for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 517,696 shares traded or 131.24% up from the average. Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) has declined 11.83% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.83% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 53.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The hedge fund held 7,034 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $400,000, down from 15,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 533,003 shares traded or 79.50% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 03/05/2018 – Rachel Louise Ensign: Exclusive: Bank of America Capital Markets Head AJ Murphy Leaving the Firm; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Industrial (DIA) by 2,495 shares to 39,395 shares, valued at $10.47B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Analysts await Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 212.50% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.16 per share. TGP’s profit will be $39.19M for 6.48 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Teekay LNG Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 101,055 shares to 136,097 shares, valued at $23.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 2,046 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG).

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, up 23.81% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $27.76 million for 18.94 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.