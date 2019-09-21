Gotham Asset Management Decreased Holding in Rogers Communications (RCI) by $2.11 Million as Shares Rose; Nbw Capital Position In Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Was Has Upped

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 23.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 39,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 128,978 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.90M, down from 168,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.86 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.37 lastly. It is up 2.79% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 30/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partnership with RCI Bank: Global Platform Approach to Offer Tailor-made Customer-centric Services; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE, WITH ADOPTION OF IFRS 15, C$3.63 BLN; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) by 154.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 33,392 shares as the company's stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 54,981 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 21,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $54.76. About 7.51M shares traded or 8.07% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 126,533 shares to 265,856 shares, valued at $9.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 123,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE).

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga" on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Rogers Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on April 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Rogers Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" on July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 18.63 million shares or 0.84% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Ltd owns 1.61M shares. Fincl Counselors reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Raymond James And Assoc has 0.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 463,977 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 0.01% or 474,652 shares. Cidel Asset Mngmt has invested 1.89% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Td Asset holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 12.98M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt Incorporated holds 38,875 shares. Uss Invest Management Limited owns 4.80 million shares or 2.73% of their US portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1,422 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 118,974 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation has 6,945 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset holds 0% or 48,589 shares in its portfolio. Fosun Intl owns 0.03% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 5,050 shares. 153,757 are owned by Aperio Limited Liability.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.71 million for 12.35 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Large Option Traders Jump Into Activision Blizzard Following 'WoW Classic' Release – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Why Disney Is Selling Fox's Video Game Business – The Motley Fool" published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Should Investors Feel About Activision Blizzard, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ATVI) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" on August 03, 2019.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00 million and $363.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 16,554 shares to 21,986 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NGL) by 28,270 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 451,596 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).