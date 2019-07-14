Gotham Asset Management Decreased Holding in Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) by $7.85 Million; As Catalent (CTLT) Stock Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed by $31.32 Million Its Position

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Catalent Inc (CTLT) by 99.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 782,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,043 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205,000, down from 788,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Catalent Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.44. About 730,917 shares traded. Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) has risen 12.63% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTLT News: 23/04/2018 – BLACKMORES LTD – ACQUIRED CATALENT AUSTRALIA TABLET AND SOFT-GEL CAPSULE MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN VICTORIA FOR $43.2 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Catalent Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M, EST. $137.3M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent 3Q EPS 14c; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT REAFFIRMS FY ’18 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Adj Net $212M-$232M; 01/05/2018 – Catalent Sees FY18 Rev $2.42B-$2.48B; 01/05/2018 – CATALENT 3Q ADJ EBITDA $139.0M; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Importer of Controlled Substances Application: Catalent Pharma Solutions, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Catalent Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 46.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 74,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 85,882 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, down from 160,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $104.01. About 378,924 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 12,871 shares to 17,832 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 14,588 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL).

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79 million for 21.49 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 1.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.63 per share. CTLT’s profit will be $90.34 million for 21.55 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Catalent, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.78% EPS growth.