Gotham Asset Management Decreased Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Stake By $10.97 Million; Sunpower (SPWR) Shorts Increased By 2.46%

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) stake by 58.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 71,243 shares as Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)’s stock declined 8.05%. The Gotham Asset Management Llc holds 51,097 shares with $7.88 million value, down from 122,340 last quarter. Advance Auto Parts Inc now has $11.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $161.63. About 376,265 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical AAP News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two, Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of MLMT 2008-C1; 18/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS CEO GRECO 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $6.13M; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts CFO Okray to Leave to Join Another Company; 23/05/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Grapples With Higher Fuel Costs; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS: CFO TRANSITION; 02/04/2018 – Advance Auto Parts Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 22/05/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 16, BOARD ABOLISHED STANDING FINANCE COMMITTEE – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE

Sunpower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) had an increase of 2.46% in short interest. SPWR’s SI was 18.76M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.46% from 18.31 million shares previously. With 2.19 million avg volume, 9 days are for Sunpower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s short sellers to cover SPWR’s short positions. The SI to Sunpower Corporation’s float is 30.59%. The stock decreased 7.93% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 5.36 million shares traded or 79.85% up from the average. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) has risen 72.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SPWR News: 18/04/2018 – SunPower Invests in Amer Solar Manufacturing; 18/04/2018 – SunPower buys U.S. rival SolarWorld to head off Trump tariffs; 29/03/2018 – Ross Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Commercial National Dealer of the Year” Award; 20/03/2018 – SunPower by Stellar Solar Honored with SunPower 2017 “Residential Regional Dealer of the Year” Award; 18/04/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – E PURCHASE PRICE WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – SunPower CFO Announces Departure, New CFO Named; 02/05/2018 – SunPower Names Manavendra Sial Financial Chief; 22/05/2018 – SUNPOWER GROUP – ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FOLLOW-ON SUBSCRIPTION BY EXISTING BONDHOLDERS OF CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2022 IN AN AMOUNT OF UP TO US$70 MLN; 25/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CORP – ANTICIPATES UNIT WILL BORROW FULL AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT PRIOR TO OR ON JUNE 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – SUNPOWER CFO REPORTS DEPARTURE, NEW CFO NAMED

Among 5 analysts covering Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Advance Auto Parts has $18800 highest and $11500 lowest target. $164’s average target is 1.47% above currents $161.63 stock price. Advance Auto Parts had 12 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Overweight” rating. On Friday, September 13 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Wednesday, August 14. Citigroup maintained the shares of AAP in report on Wednesday, August 14 with “Neutral” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 55 investors sold AAP shares while 132 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.30 million shares or 2.80% more from 68.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 108,894 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg has 322 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 0% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 12,987 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 33,454 are held by Retirement Of Alabama. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Tensile Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.69% or 282,069 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 29,363 shares. Us Bancorp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,199 shares. Yorktown Management And Research owns 5,100 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd has 0.02% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 5,691 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 141,911 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) stake by 12,102 shares to 15,465 valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) stake by 121,237 shares and now owns 138,195 shares. Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) was raised too.

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.05% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.89 per share. AAP’s profit will be $148.48 million for 19.43 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.00% EPS growth.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, makes, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. It operates through three divisions: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides solar power components, including panels and other system components.