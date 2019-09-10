Gotham Asset Management Cut Tupperware Brands (TUP) Holding by $453,925; Stock Value Declined; Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) Holder Kopp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (HZNP) by 38.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 56,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.53% . The institutional investor held 202,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35M, up from 146,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Horizon Pharma Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 975,752 shares traded. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) has risen 42.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.39% the S&P500. Some Historical HZNP News: 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidanc; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Strong First-Quarter 2018 Orphan and Rheumatology Net Sales Growth; Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance and Announces New Company Operating Structure to Enhance Focus on Rare Diseases; 01/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc to Participate in the UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Raises 2018 View To EBIT $390M-EBIT $415M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC REPORTS STRONG FIRST-QUARTER 2018 ORPHAN AND RHEUMATOLOGY NET SALES GROWTH; INCREASES FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES NEW COMPANY OPERATING STRUCTURE TO ENHANCE; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA BOOSTS YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma 1Q Loss $157.3M; 09/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS 3C, EST. 6C; 08/05/2018 – HORIZON PHARMA PLC – ANNOUNCES U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL NOTICES OF ALLOWANCE WITH CLAIMS COVERING RAVICTI ORAL LIQUID; 21/05/2018 – Horizon Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tupperware Brands Corp (TUP) by 29.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 18,157 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.61% . The hedge fund held 43,627 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 61,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tupperware Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.28. About 787,901 shares traded or 3.29% up from the average. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) has declined 58.68% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.68% the S&P500. Some Historical TUP News: 09/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees 1Q Revenue Down 2%; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware 1Q Net $35.7M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Tupperware Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TUP); 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.14 TO $1.19, EST. $1.16; 09/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE BRANDS SEES 1Q REV. DOWN 2%; 25/04/2018 – TUPPERWARE 1Q ADJ EPS 91C; 15/05/2018 – Avalon Adds Nvidia, Exits Tupperware, Cuts Walmart: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 25/04/2018 – Tupperware Sees FY Adj EPS $4.52-Adj EPS $4.67

Investors sentiment increased to 1.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.66, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold HZNP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 151.47 million shares or 10.95% more from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma has 123,836 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Numerixs Technologies reported 10,000 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Atika Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 155,000 shares. Regions Finance Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) for 588,512 shares. Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 16.88M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 12 shares. Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 735,594 shares. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp has invested 0% in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 58,779 shares. Parametrica Ltd holds 15,456 shares. Brown Advisory has 39,512 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc holds 13,182 shares.

Analysts await Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 30.77% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.91 per share. TUP’s profit will be $30.74M for 6.06 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Tupperware Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold TUP shares while 63 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 38.64 million shares or 0.14% more from 38.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate accumulated 0.01% or 364,945 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0% or 17,287 shares in its portfolio. The Australia-based Amp Cap Investors has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 22,757 shares. 120,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Blackrock reported 0.01% stake. Us Bank De has invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 0% or 9,287 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co accumulated 8,483 shares. Assetmark Inc has 403 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invs Com Limited owns 291,837 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) for 17,657 shares. The California-based Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Lc has invested 0.01% in Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al accumulated 99,519 shares or 0.11% of the stock.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.83 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 107,258 shares to 203,317 shares, valued at $38.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU) by 114,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 573,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $562,354 activity. CLONINGER KRISS III bought $59,985 worth of Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) on Friday, July 26.