Gotham Asset Management Boosted Position in Duke Realty (DRE) by $300,450 as Valuation Rose; Hillcrest Asset Management Position in Malibu Boats Class A (MBUU) Upped as Market Valuation Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 10,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 85,052 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60M, up from 75,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $33.13. About 720,042 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 35.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc bought 73,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.75% . The institutional investor held 282,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19M, up from 209,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.18. About 163,035 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 18.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shaker Ltd Liability Oh invested 0.33% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 623,432 shares. Bancorporation Of New York Mellon accumulated 192,363 shares. Punch And Associates Investment holds 1.46% or 430,183 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 21,155 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 11,965 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Llc has 36,166 shares. Grp owns 13,247 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advsrs has invested 0.63% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Clark Group Inc holds 41,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv stated it has 29,775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated holds 215,991 shares.

