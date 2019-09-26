Gotham Asset Management Boosted Its Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) Holding by $2.19 Million; Private Capital Advisors Has Decreased Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) Stake by $1.23 Million

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (SWN) by 192.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 731,481 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 380,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.975. About 18.16 million shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 03/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Southwestern Energy Co. at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 226 BCFE; 30/05/2018 – ETP seeks U.S. approval to start Rover natgas pipe by May 31; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 47.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 16,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 17,608 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35M, down from 33,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $71.01. About 3.91 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Advances After Bigger-Than-Expected Dividend Increase; 07/03/2018 – SPOKESMAN OF TURKEY’S ERDOGAN SAYS RECEIVED INFO THAT AN EXXON SHIP IS HEADING TO MEDITERRANEAN FOR HYDROCARBON EXPLORATION, WILL CONTINUE TO PRESERVE RIGHTS; 29/04/2018 – LNG Exports Resume From ExxonMobil-Operated Papua New Guinea Project; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 17/04/2018 – Liberian President Weah Orders Probe of Exxon’s 2013 Oil Deal; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $353.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners LP (NYSE:EPD) by 17,577 shares to 368,549 shares, valued at $10.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 82,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Driehaus Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 2.04M are held by Axa. Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department has 134,230 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2,802 shares. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 2.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 1.03% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weatherly Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.33% or 21,765 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 24.26 million shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Finemark Bank Tru reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bainco reported 79,369 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 1.37% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Richard C Young & Ltd invested in 96,493 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Windsor Ltd Liability Company holds 0.73% or 20,729 shares. The Ireland-based Davy Asset has invested 1.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.51 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 12,276 shares to 471,317 shares, valued at $65.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 225,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,603 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 33 investors sold SWN shares while 90 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 558.10 million shares or 2.44% more from 544.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN). Guggenheim Cap Llc stated it has 180,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Magnetar Limited Co holds 0% or 19,485 shares. Asset invested in 65,749 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 44,295 shares. 566,600 were reported by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 1.22M shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 438,000 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Lc invested in 0.01% or 10,649 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.03% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 204,515 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) or 81.07 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) for 474,065 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 40.00 million shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp holds 19,157 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.01% invested in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $240,638 activity. $2,138 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares were bought by Kurtz Richard Jason. 25,000 shares were bought by Bott Julian Mark, worth $47,500.