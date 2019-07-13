Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.45 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

11.4 and 11.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. Its rival Zymeworks Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Zymeworks Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.6% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% are Zymeworks Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Zymeworks Inc.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.