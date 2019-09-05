Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)

Since Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 19.8. The Current Ratio of rival Zafgen Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zafgen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Zafgen Inc.’s potential upside is 839.30% and its average target price is $6.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Zafgen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 81.8% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Zafgen Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. had bullish trend while Zafgen Inc. had bearish trend.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.