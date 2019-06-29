Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.24 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 11.4. On the competitive side is, Urovant Sciences Ltd. which has a 11 Current Ratio and a 11 Quick Ratio. Gossamer Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s potential upside is 228.70% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Urovant Sciences Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 45.6% and 22.8% respectively. 1.1% are Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 12.77% 19.75% 16.55% 0% 0% 14.21% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd. on 4 of the 5 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.