Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 -0.18 38.19M -2.32 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 82 1.45 40.01M -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 194,846,938.78% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 48,846,294.71% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Gossamer Bio Inc. are 19.8 and 19.8 respectively. Its competitor United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Gossamer Bio Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 77.74% and its average target price is $140.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Insiders held 1.1% of Gossamer Bio Inc. shares. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. has 10.65% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Gossamer Bio Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.