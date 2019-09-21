Gossamer Bio Inc. (GOSS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Both Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gossamer Bio Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.32 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 480.68 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Gossamer Bio Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Gossamer Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gossamer Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.8 while its Quick Ratio is 19.8. On the competitive side is, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.1 Current Ratio and a 20.1 Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Gossamer Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Gossamer Bio Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Gossamer Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $49, with potential upside of 91.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gossamer Bio Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.1% and 99.9% respectively. Gossamer Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gossamer Bio Inc. 6.95% -11.66% 19.08% 0% 0% 10.65% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Gossamer Bio Inc. was less bullish than Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gossamer Bio Inc.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.